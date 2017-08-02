Swim class aims to stop major cause of death in Bangladesh
SREEPUR, Bangladesh — Children once afraid of the water are learning how to swim in a program aimed at reducing drownings in Bangladesh.
The delta nation is crisscrossed by hundreds of canals, streams and rivers, and drowning is a major cause of death among youngsters. A 2011 government survey found up to 18,000 children drown every year — accounting for 43
Teaching basic swimming skills is seen as a way to prevent more.
A woman who lost two sons says she is overwhelmed with regret for not ensuring her children could swim. A weeping Samela Begum implored other mothers to teach their sons to swim, "otherwise your laps will become empty like mine."