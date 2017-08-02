News / World

Swim class aims to stop major cause of death in Bangladesh

In this July 28, 2017 photo, Bangladeshi women and children take a bath in the river Burignaga in Noyadda village, Keraniganj, near Dhaka, Bangladesh. A British charity has partnered with a Bangladeshi research group to teach young children swimming as drowning is a major cause of deaths under 18 years old in the South Asian country. (AP Photo/A.M. Ahad)

In this July 28, 2017 photo, Bangladeshi women and children take a bath in the river Burignaga in Noyadda village, Keraniganj, near Dhaka, Bangladesh. A British charity has partnered with a Bangladeshi research group to teach young children swimming as drowning is a major cause of deaths under 18 years old in the South Asian country. (AP Photo/A.M. Ahad)

SREEPUR, Bangladesh — Children once afraid of the water are learning how to swim in a program aimed at reducing drownings in Bangladesh.

The delta nation is crisscrossed by hundreds of canals, streams and rivers, and drowning is a major cause of death among youngsters. A 2011 government survey found up to 18,000 children drown every year — accounting for 43 per cent of deaths among children under 5.

Teaching basic swimming skills is seen as a way to prevent more.

A woman who lost two sons says she is overwhelmed with regret for not ensuring her children could swim. A weeping Samela Begum implored other mothers to teach their sons to swim, "otherwise your laps will become empty like mine."

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular