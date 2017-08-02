Swim class aims to stop major cause of death in Bangladesh

SREEPUR, Bangladesh — Children once afraid of the water are learning how to swim in a program aimed at reducing drownings in Bangladesh.

The delta nation is crisscrossed by hundreds of canals, streams and rivers, and drowning is a major cause of death among youngsters. A 2011 government survey found up to 18,000 children drown every year — accounting for 43 per cent of deaths among children under 5.

Teaching basic swimming skills is seen as a way to prevent more.