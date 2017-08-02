The Latest: 6 arrested during Maui solar telescope protest

HONOLULU — The Latest on arrests of people blocking an equipment convoy for a Maui solar telescope (all times local):

11:55 a.m.

Hawaii officials say six people were arrested when protesters tried to block an equipment convoy for a solar telescope being built on a mountain some Native Hawaiians consider sacred.

The state Department of Land and Natural Resources is revising the number of arrests. The department now says police arrested two women and four men early Wednesday. One man who arrested was taken to an emergency room.

Construction of the Daniel K. Inouye Solar Telescope on Maui's Haleakala is nearly complete, unlike another embattled telescope planned for a different Hawaii mountain. Opponents of both say the telescopes will desecrate land sacred to Native Hawaiians.

Construction of the Thirty Meter Telescope on Hawaii Island's Mauna Kea is stalled amid protests and a state Supreme Court ruling invalidating its building permit.

___

10:30 a.m.

Five arrests were made when about 100 people tried to block an equipment convoy for a solar telescope being built on a Hawaii mountain held sacred by native Hawaiians.

State Department of Land and Natural Resources spokesman Dan Dennison says police arrested three women and two men early Wednesday.

The Maui News reports a man who was lying on the ground for at least 10 minutes was taken to a hospital.

