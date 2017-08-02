The Latest: Governor pits Chicago against rest of Illinois

CHICAGO — The Latest on the battle over public school funding in Illinois (all times local):

6:40 p.m.

Gov. Bruce Rauner has reignited an age-old but divisive political strategy on a new front in Illinois: Schools.

The Republican used his veto powers to extract money for Chicago Public Schools from a proposal needed for all Illinois public schools to get funding this fall.

Pitting Chicago against the rest of Illinois has been a popular tool for the first-term governor. He drummed up enough support outside of the Democratic stronghold in 2014 to become the state's first GOP governor in over a decade.

But this time it's a particularly risky move ahead of Rauner's 2018 re-election bid, with schools statewide potentially paying the price.