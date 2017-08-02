The Latest: Police find body of missing pregnant Israeli

JERUSALEM — The Latest on developments in Israel (all times local):

7:45 p.m.

Israeli police say officers have found the body of a married, pregnant Israeli woman who went missing over a month ago.

Police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said Wednesday the woman was killed by her Palestinian boyfriend but her husband and boyfriend say otherwise.

Rosenfeld says her body was found last week and that her death was a criminal act and not terror-related.

Aaron Halimi, Michal Halimi's husband, told the Ynet newsite that relations between the couple were "perfect," which is why he "is sure 100 per cent that it was nationalistically motivated, not romantic."

The Palestinian appeared in court and told Israeli media he killed the woman in order to gain the release of Palestinian prisoners and denied he was in a relationship with the woman.

Palestinian prisoners held by Israel for security reasons get stipends from the Palestinian government while those held for other crimes do not.

___

1:30 p.m.

Israeli police say a Palestinian teen stabbed an Israeli man at a supermarket south of Tel Aviv, leaving him severely wounded and hospitalized.

They say in a statement that Wednesday's stabbing was apparently politically motivated, and that the 19-year-old Palestinian suspect is being questioned in custody.

The 42-year-old victim was in critical condition and taken to an area hospital.

The suspect was apprehended by civilians near the scene of the incident in the town of Yavne before police arrested him.