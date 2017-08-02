The Latest: Senate supports tobacco, driving, solar bills

AUGUSTA, Maine — The Latest on Maine lawmakers' last day in session (all times local):

12:28 p.m.

The Maine Senate is overturning the governor's vetoes on bills targeting tobacco sales, solar policy and distracted driving.

The chamber on Wednesday voted 24-10 to override Republican Gov. Paul LePage's veto of a bill to ban drivers from holding electronic devices like cellphones while driving.

A vetoed bill calling for an overhaul of solar regulations received a 28-6 vote in the Senate.

The chamber voted 29-5 to override a veto of legislation to raise the tobacco sales age from 18 to 21 starting next year.

Republican Gov. Chris Christie last month signed a law making New Jersey the third state to raise its smoking age to 21.

The bills now face a vote in the House.

11:52 a.m.

Maine's Legislature has a busy day ahead with solar, student debt relief and hands-free driving bills on the agenda.

Lawmakers returned for their final day of session Wednesday to deal with vetoes, bills and bonds.

Republican Gov. Paul LePage has voiced support for a $40 million bond for student debt relief and a $55 million bond to help companies commercialize products through research and development.

LePage predicts lawmakers will override his vetoes of legislation to ban hand-held devices for drivers and raise the tobacco sales age from 18 to 21.

A lawmaker who sponsored legislation targeting female genital mutilation has said the bill may be revived.

Many new laws will become effective 90 days after the Legislature's official last day.