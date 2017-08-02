The Latest: Trump signs sanctions bill, says it's flawed

WASHINGTON — The Latest on President Donald Trump's signing of a bill imposing sanctions on Russia (all times local):

11:22 a.m.

President Donald Trump says a bill imposing sanctions on Russia, North Korea and Iran is "seriously flawed" because it hinders his ability to negotiate.

In a statement Wednesday, Trump said he signed the bill, which imposes tough measures to "punish and deter bad behaviour by the rogue regimes in Tehran and Pyongyang" and enhance existing sanctions on Moscow.

But Trump says "the bill remains seriously flawed — particularly because it encroaches on the executive branch's authority to negotiate."

Trump adds that "by limiting the Executive's flexibility, this bill makes it harder for the United States to strike good deals for the American people, and will drive China, Russia, and North Korea much closer together. "

But he says, he is signing the bill "for the sake of national unity."

__

10:48 a.m.

White House officials say President Donald Trump has signed a bill to impose new sanctions on Russia.

Two White House officials said that the president signed the bill Wednesday morning.

The package of stiff financial sanctions against Russia passed Congress with overwhelming support.

Moscow responded to the sanctions by ordering a reduction in the number of U.S. diplomats in Russia.