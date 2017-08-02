Tillerson, North Korean envoy to cross paths, but won't meet

WASHINGTON — The top American and North Korean diplomats may cross paths in the Philippines next week, but have no plans to meet.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho are both attending a Southeast Asia summit in Manila. The summit is expected to focus heavily on concerns about the North.

Susan Thornton is the top U.S. diplomat for Asia. She says Tillerson doesn't plan to meet with Ri.

The U.S. has been pushing for talks with North Korea over ending its nuclear program but says conditions for talks haven't yet been met by Pyongyang.