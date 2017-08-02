Trump denies he called White House a 'dump'
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump denied Wednesday that he called the White House a "dump."
Trump took to Twitter Wednesday night to deny he made the remark. "I love the White House, one of the most beautiful buildings (homes) I have ever seen," he tweeted. "But Fake News said I called it a dump - TOTALLY UNTRUE."
Trump has spent nearly every weekend of his presidency visiting various properties he owns and leases, including Bedminster. He is expected to leave Friday on his first extended vacation from Washington since the inauguration — a 17-day getaway to the Bedminster club.