Trump's new top aide assures Sessions his job is safe
NEW YORK — New White House chief of staff John Kelly has called Attorney General Jeff Sessions to reassure him that his position is safe.
The Saturday phone call was meant to smooth relations between President Donald Trump and the attorney general.
Kelly, who was named to his post Friday, called to stress that the White House was supportive of Sessions' work and wanted him to continue his job.
That is according to two people familiar with the call. The people demanded anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly about private conversations.
Trump has publicly complained about Sessions' decision to recuse himself from the probe into Russia's meddling into the 2016 election.
