US and allies call Iran's recent rocket launch 'threatening'

The United States and three Western allies are calling Iran's recent launch of a satellite-carrying rocket "a threatening and provocative step" that is inconsistent with a U.N. resolution endorsing the 2015 agreement to rein in its nuclear program.

In a letter to the Security Council, obtained Wednesday by The Associated Press, they complained that the Simorgh space launch vehicle would have the range and "enough payload capacity to carry a nuclear warhead" if configured as a ballistic missile.