US judge lifts order that halted 9-11 case at Guantanamo
MIAMI — A U.S. military judge says a change in travel policy that forced him to halt proceedings in the Sept. 11 terrorism case at Guantanamo Bay has been resolved and pretrial hearings can resume.
Army Col. James Pohl issued an order Wednesday lifting the stay he imposed in July. That allows prosecutors and
Pohl and the judge in a separate terrorism case halted proceedings after an official cut their access to a boat to carry them from the base airstrip to the court. The judges said requiring them to mix with other trial participants on a ferry could jeopardize a fair trial. The military has restored their access to a separate boat.
