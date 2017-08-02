Workers killed, hurt in arena floor collapse identified

HOLLAND, Mich. — Authorities have identified the construction workers killed and injured after a section of floor collapsed at a western Michigan arena.

The Holland Department of Public Safety says the collapse Tuesday at the Holland Civic Center killed 38-year-old Ruben Gomez-Vazques of Grand Rapids. He was pronounced dead at the scene after being trapped in debris for about 15 minutes.

It says injured worker 41-year-old Rafael Hernandez-Alvarez of Grand Rapids has been released from a hospital.

Both men worked for X-treme Demolition Inc., a subcontractor on the 63-year-old arena's renovation.

Capt. Keith Mulder says the two were demolishing a small section of cement floor on the second level when it collapsed and both workers fell.