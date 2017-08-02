Wray sworn in as FBI head, calls it "honour of a lifetime"
WASHINGTON — Attorney General Jeff Sessions has sworn in Christopher Wray as the new FBI director.
Wray calls the appointment the "
Wray was picked by President Donald Trump to succeed James Comey, who was fired in May amid an FBI investigation into potential
Wray was overwhelmingly confirmed by the Senate earlier this week.
In a statement, Sessions says Wray "has the experience and the strength of character that the American people want in an FBI director."
Wray was a high-ranking Justice Department official in the George W. Bush administration and has spent the last decade in private practice.
