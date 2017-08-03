3 people shot at San Francisco park packed with families

SAN FRANCISCO — At least one gunman opened fire Thursday at a popular San Francisco park packed with families and tourists, leaving three people wounded and sending dozens of panicked people running, witnesses and police said.

Police say the three victims were transported to a hospital, but no other details were provided.

Nearby resident Antonia Juhasz said she was sitting in Dolores Park when she heard a burst of gunshots.

"I saw a person with a gun in their hand running," she said. "I think there were a total of three shots."

Juhasz, 47, said she saw two people who had been shot. Both were bleeding as emergency workers carried them away on stretchers, she said.

Dolores Park sits on a hill in the Mission Districts and is a popular destination for locals and tourists who come to sunbathe and take in city views. It's near a high school.

Juhasz, who has lived in the neighbourhood for more than 20 years, said the park was packed with families and tourists when the shots were fired.

"At first people didn't totally react because it sounded like fireworks," said Juhasz, a writer and freelance journalist. "I was yelling at people, 'It's actually a gun, it's actually a gun.'"

"It was a terrifying, mostly because people weren't reacting," she added.

People began running after realizing there had been gunshots, she said.