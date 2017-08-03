4 Siberian tiger cubs make public debut at Hamburg zoo

BERLIN — Four Siberian tiger cubs are making their public debut at the zoo in Hamburg. Now it's up to their fans to choose names.

The striped foursome — two male and two female cubs — explored their enclosure at the northern German city's Tierpark Hagenbeck for the first time on Thursday.

Their mother, five-year-old Maruschka, gave birth to the cubs on June 15.

The zoo is offering 10 names for people to choose from — Mischka, Slawa, Olai, Vitali and Wladimir for the male cubs; and Dascha, Kety, Lesja, Darja and Anushka for the female cubs.