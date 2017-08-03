4 UK men get long prison sentences for plotting attack

LONDON — A British judge has sentenced three men to life in prison and a fourth to at least 15 years for planning a knife and bomb attack inspired by Islamic extremism.

Naweed Ali, Khobaib Hussain, Mohibur Rahman and Tahir Aziz were convicted of preparing terrorist acts after a trial that was partly held in secret for national security reasons.

The men were arrested last year after weapons were found in Ali's car, including a partial pipe bomb and a meat cleaver with "kaffir" — infidel in Arabic — on the blade. Prosecutors say the men intended to attack police or military targets.