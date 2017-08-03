60-year-old man charged in slaying of Wayne State officer
DETROIT — Authorities charged a 60-year-old man with first-degree murder Thursday in the slaying of a Wayne State University police officer near campus, the third officer the man is accused of shooting in Detroit.
Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said Raymond Durham was charged with the murder of officer Collin Rose on Nov. 22. Rose was shot in the head in a west side
Durham was charged in March with attempted murder of two Detroit police officers who were shot when they stopped him. They survived. In May, Durham was found incompetent to stand trial in those shootings, which are not related to the slaying of Rose.
Durham wasn't the first suspect in Rose's death. Worthy in December dropped a murder charge against another man.
Family members have said that Durham lived in an abandoned house and repaired bikes. His