Air France expands North Korea no-go zone after missile test
PARIS — Air France has expanded the area around North Korea ruled off-limits for its planes after the country's recent missile test.
The airline says the missile apparently fell about 100
In a statement Thursday to The Associated Press, Air France said such a distance means the flight wasn't under any danger. But it said that "as a precautionary measure, the company has decided to expand the non-flyover area around North Korea."
The airline said it routinely adjusts flight zones based on evolving threats, and already had a ban on flights over North Korea before the recent test. It didn't specify the scope of the new no-fly area.