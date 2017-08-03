Bank of England keeps interest rates at record low

LONDON — The Bank of England has decided to keep interest rates at a record low 0.25 per cent after slowing inflation damped the clamour for an increase.

The bank's Monetary Policy Committee voted to keep rates on hold amid uncertainty about Britain's economic prospects as it prepares to leave the European Union.

Some economists had called for a rate increase after inflation accelerated to 2.9 per cent in May, well above the bank's target of 2 per cent . But the rate dipped to 2.6 per cent in June, easing pressure for a rise.