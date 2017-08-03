Boston's TD Garden pays $1.65M after not hosting fundraisers

Boston's TD Garden has agreed to pay Massachusetts nearly $2 million after local teens discovered the arena failed to hold fundraisers benefiting state parks and recreational areas.

The arena, which is home to the NBA's Celtics and NHL's Bruins, announced Thursday that it will pay $1.65 million to the state Department of Conservation and Recreation.

The agency, in turn, said it would kick in $1 million and designate those funds to benefit a community athletic facility in Boston's Jackson Square.

The students who uncovered the oversight had been seeking funding for a new hockey rink for their neighbourhood .