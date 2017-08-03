Cambodian police detain former Hun Sen ally in drug case

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia — A former ally of Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen has been detained by police in connection with allegations of illegal drug production from 2012.

Police said Nhek Bun Chhay was taken for questioning from his home on the outskirts of the capital, Phnom Penh, on Thursday.

He was dismissed from his government advisory post by Hun Sen in June following reports that he had conspired with the opposition party against Hun Sen's ruling party ahead of local elections that month.