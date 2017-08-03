Cash dash: Inside a nerve-rattling trip to pay pot taxes

LOS ANGELES — In California and other states where marijuana is legal for medical or recreational use, pot store owners often find themselves nervously carrying around obscene amounts of cash.

That's because most banks don't want anything to do with money linked to a plant that remains illegal under federal law. They're afraid they could be prosecuted.

With all that cash, people in the pot business worry constantly about getting robbed.

In Los Angeles, dispensary owner Jerred Kiloh (KAI'-loh) makes a tension-filled drive downtown once a month to pay his city taxes, with tens of thousands of dollars in cash in his car. He is constantly looking in his mirror, watching for thieves.