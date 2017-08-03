Coast Guard searching for missing French sailor

BEAUFORT, N.C. — The Coast Guard is looking for a French sailor who issued a distress call after he left North Carolina for New York City earlier this week.

The Coast Guard said in a news release that the command centre in Portsmouth, Virginia, received a mayday call late Sunday from 73-year-old Joseph Calland aboard the 39-foot (12-meter) sailboat Nennette. Calland was headed from Beaufort, North Carolina, to New York City.

Coast Guard and Navy crews searched from the distress call origination point to New York through Monday afternoon without finding anything.

Around 7 a.m. Wednesday, the Coast Guard received word that the sailboat was overdue in New York.