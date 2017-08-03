Congregation at oldest US synagogue reviewing legal options
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — The Rhode Island congregants who worship at the nation's oldest synagogue say they are reviewing their legal options after a federal appeals panel ruled the nation's oldest Jewish congregation in New York owns the building and a set of ceremonial bells worth millions.
A three-judge panel of the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in
Lou Solomon, who represents the New York congregation, says they plan to reach out to the Rhode Island congregation and hope to move forward with them
The Newport congregation could ask the panel to reconsider, or request a review by the full appeals court or Supreme Court.
Most Popular
-
A closer look at the eight developments left in limbo after Halifax council vote
-
So long, Erik the Red: Museum announces death of popular Halifax waterfront cat
-
‘The sky’s the limit:’ Calgary researcher developing new class of drugs
-
Kevin can't wait anymore: James' TV wife killed off, replaced with Leah Remini