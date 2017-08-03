Czech central bank raises key interest rate to 0.25 per cent
PRAGUE, Czech Republic — The Czech Republic's central bank has raised its key interest rate to 0.25
The bank last cut its key interest rate in 2012 to 0.05
But the economy has been booming recently with the lowest unemployment rate in the EU, while the inflation reached 2.3
The Finance Ministry predicts the economy to grow 3.1
The Czech Republic does not use the common European euro currency but eurozone countries, including Germany, are its major trading partners.
