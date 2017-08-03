Czech central bank raises key interest rate to 0.25 per cent

PRAGUE, Czech Republic — The Czech Republic's central bank has raised its key interest rate to 0.25 per cent , the first rate rise since February 2008.

The bank last cut its key interest rate in 2012 to 0.05 per cent , the lowest since the country was formed in 1993 after the breakup of Czechoslovakia. The move was aimed at helping the struggling export-oriented economy.

But the economy has been booming recently with the lowest unemployment rate in the EU, while the inflation reached 2.3 per cent in June, above the bank's long term target of 2 per cent .

The Finance Ministry predicts the economy to grow 3.1 per cent this year.