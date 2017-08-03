EU says contaminated egg scare now under control

BRUSSELS — The European Union says a pesticide-contaminated egg scare in some EU countries is under control.

Dozens of farms were being checked in the Netherlands, and Belgium's food safety agency was probing how the anti-tick and flea pesticide Fipronil might have entered eggs destined for supermarkets. Fipronil is banned in products for treating animals like chickens that are part of the human food chain.

European Commission spokeswoman Anna-Kaisa Itkonen said Thursday that "the eggs are blocked. The contaminated eggs have been traced and withdrawn from the market and the situation is under control."