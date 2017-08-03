Ex-cop, councilman, mayoral candidate pleads to harassment
ALLENTOWN, Pa. — A former Pennsylvania police officer, city councilman and failed mayoral candidate has pleaded guilty to a harassment citation after prosecutors dropped a more serious assault charge involving his ex-girlfriend.
Fifty-eight-year-old Antonio Phillips must serve 90 days probation after Wednesday's plea in Lehigh County Court.
Phillips spent 22 years as an Allentown police officer and four more on city council before unsuccessfully running for mayor in 2009. That campaign was harmed when a former mistress publicized a steamy Facebook chat with him.
Police say Phillips' victim suffered a broken nose, black eye and swollen jaw after he allegedly smashed her face into the sidewalk at her Catasaqua (kat-ah-SAW'-kwah) home last July.
Phillips' attorney says he takes responsibility for his actions and pleaded guilty to spare the woman testifying at trial.
