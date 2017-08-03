Former head of veterans hospital in nation's capital fired

WASHINGTON — The former director of the veterans hospital in the nation's capital has been fired after audits found mismanagement at the facility.

The Department of Veterans Affairs says in a statement that Brian Hawkins "failed to provide effective leadership."

Hawkins was removed from his position in April, pending further review. The VA's internal watchdog said patients at the medical centre were being put at unnecessary risk of harm due to bad inventory practices.

A more recent audit found that Hawkins had shared "sensitive" information about the VA with his wife through her personal email account. She's not a VA employee.