Former head of veterans hospital in nation's capital fired
WASHINGTON — The former director of the veterans hospital in the nation's capital has been fired after audits found mismanagement at the facility.
The Department of Veterans Affairs says in a statement that Brian Hawkins "failed to provide effective leadership."
A more recent audit found that Hawkins had shared "sensitive" information about the VA with his wife through her personal email account. She's not a VA employee.
Retired Army Col. Lawrence Connell is the hospital's acting director.