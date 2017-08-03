Golden Globes group gives away $2.8 million in show proceeds

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. — Stan Lee, Patrick Stewart, Dustin Hoffman and a dozen other stars have helped the Hollywood Foreign Press Association present $2.8 million in grants to film schools and arts organizations.

Chelsea Handler hosted the group's annual dinner Wednesday where it shares the proceeds from the Golden Globe Awards with various non-profit organizations.

This year's grants include a $2 million endowment for University of Southern California's School of Cinematic Arts and $200,000 donation to the Committee to Protect Journalists, which Meryl Streep mentioned in her Golden Globes acceptance speech earlier this year.