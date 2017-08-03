Hearing delayed for man charged in Indiana officer's slaying

INDIANAPOLIS — The initial hearing for a man charged in the fatal shooting of a police officer in Indianapolis has been delayed until next week.

Twenty-eight-year-old Jason D. Brown was scheduled to appear in court Thursday, but his hearing was delayed until Aug. 9 because he remains hospitalized.

Brown was charged Tuesday with one felony count of murder in the July 27 killing of Southport police Lt. Aaron Allan.

He was hospitalized with multiple gunshot wounds after two officers fired on him following Allan's shooting.

Court documents say Brown was dangling upside down in his car after it overturned in a crash when Allan approached to help him. Brown allegedly opened fire on Allan.

Authorities haven't disclosed a possible motive in the killing of the 38-year-old father of two.