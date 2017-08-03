Illinois attorney general to look into museum shuttering

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The Illinois Attorney General's Office is looking into the abrupt shutdown of the Korean War Veterans Museum & Library in Springfield.

The State Journal-Register reports the museum is locked, and major exhibits appear to have been removed. The only notices of the museum's closing were posted on its doors and on a Facebook page that has been removed.

Annie Thompson is a spokeswoman for the attorney general. She says the office plans to reach out to the museum to discuss the shutdown. She says the museum didn't file a not-for-profit disclosure report in 2016 and that it has lost its not-for-profit registration.

Federal tax records show the museum turned a profit for one year from 2010 to 2015. During that time, it reported more than $7.6 million in revenue and more than $586,000 in losses.

