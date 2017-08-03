Inky water near Niagara Falls leads to call for resignations

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Several lawmakers want the board that runs Niagara Falls' wastewater treatment plant to resign after a foul-smelling discharge darkened the water near the base of the falls during a busy tourist weekend.

Members of the Niagara County Legislature's Republican majority said Thursday they also want the New York attorney general, county district attorney and the Environmental Protection Agency to investigate.

The Niagara Falls Water Board has said the discharge occurred during routine maintenance of a sedimentation basin and contained accumulated solids and carbon residue.

Executive Director Rolfe Porter didn't immediately respond to the Legislature's comments Thursday.