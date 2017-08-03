Instructor, trainee quizzed after Portugal beach plane crash
LISBON, Portugal — The flight instructor and trainee on board a small plane that killed two sunbathers when it crash-landed on a Portuguese beach are being questioned by a magistrate.
Judicial officials are considering whether to bring charges against the two men, who didn't speak to reporters outside the court near Lisbon on Thursday.
The Cessna 152 landed on a crowded beach, fatally striking a 56-year-old man and an 8-year-old girl who were sunbathing.
The pilot reported to a control tower that the plane had suffered engine failure.
The instructor and trainee were led away by police after the incident Wednesday.