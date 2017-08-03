News / World

Interior head says fences mended with senator over beers

In this photo provided by the office of Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke, taken, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017, Zinke and Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska enjoy Alaskan beer in Washington. Zinke says he‚Äôs mended fences with Murkowski after a widely reported dispute over Murkowski‚Äôs vote to oppose the GOP health care bill. Zinke tweeted a photo of the two enjoying the beers at his Washington home. (Office of Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke via AP)

WASHINGTON — Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke (ZIN'-kee) says he's mended fences with Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski after a widely reported dispute over Murkowski's vote to oppose the GOP health care bill.

Zinke has tweeted a photo of the two Republicans enjoying Alaskan beers at his Washington home on Wednesday night

Here's what he says in the Tweet: "I say dinner, she says brews. My friends know me well."

The tweet includes a beer emoji.

A published report said that Zinke called Murkowski last week to warn of repercussions for Alaska if she failed to toe the Trump administration line's on health care.

Murkowski — who heads the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee — has said she didn't consider the call a threat.

Zinke calls the idea of a threat "laughable."

