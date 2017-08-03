News / World

Japan Prime Minister Abe reshuffles Cabinet as support dips

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, right, enters his official residence in Tokyo Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017. Abe will reshuffle his Cabinet to replace some of his scandal-hit ministers in hopes of regaining public support. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

TOKYO — Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's Cabinet has resigned ahead of a reshuffling of the leadership meant to shore up the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's ailing approval ratings.

Abe was due to announce a new Cabinet lineup later Thursday.

Abe's popularity has suffered from a spate of scandals over alleged cronyism and other abuses. Last week, Abe's protege, Tomomi Inada, stepped down as defence minister after the disclosure that the ministry hid information about risks faced by Japanese peacekeeping troops in South Sudan.

The widely expected Cabinet shakeup was not expected to have a major impact on Japan's foreign policy or economy.

Local media report that the new Cabinet will likely include many Cabinet veterans as public reassurance.

