Japan Prime Minister Abe reshuffles Cabinet as support dips
TOKYO — Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's Cabinet has resigned ahead of a reshuffling of the leadership meant to shore up the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's ailing approval ratings.
Abe was due to announce a new Cabinet lineup later Thursday.
Abe's popularity has suffered from a spate of scandals over alleged cronyism and other abuses. Last week, Abe's protege, Tomomi Inada, stepped down as
The widely expected Cabinet shakeup was not expected to have a major impact on Japan's foreign policy or economy.
Local media report that the new Cabinet will likely include many Cabinet veterans as public reassurance.