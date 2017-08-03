Judge won't move trial of Alabama man jailed for decade

DOTHAN, Ala. — A judge will not move the murder trial of an Alabama man jailed for 10 years without a trial.

Houston County Judge Kevin Moulton Thursday denied a defence request to move the trial because of publicity about the case.

Moulton said defence lawyers for Kharon Davis had not shown that media coverage would prevent him from receiving a fair trial in Houston County. The judge said defence lawyers could quiz people during jury selection to determine if they were biased against Davis.

Davis is accused of killing a Dothan man during a robbery and has been held in Houston County Jail since his arrest on June 9, 2007. He maintains his innocence.