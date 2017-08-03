Judge won't move trial of Alabama man jailed for decade
A
A
Share via Email
DOTHAN, Ala. — A judge will not move the murder trial of an Alabama man jailed for 10 years without a trial.
Houston County Judge Kevin Moulton Thursday denied a
Moulton said
Davis is accused of killing a Dothan man during a robbery and has been held in Houston County Jail since his arrest on June 9, 2007. He maintains his innocence.
His trial has been postponed multiple times, partly because of attorney changes in the case.