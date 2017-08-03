Lewandowski's Ohio trips reveal his many Trump-related roles

CLEVELAND — Corey Lewandowski is parlaying his close relationship with President Donald Trump into business opportunities.

The president's onetime campaign manager is taking on private clients and helping Trump-friendly politicians — even as he continues to visit the White House and travel with Trump.

Lewandowski's recent spins through Ohio show how many different roles he's playing.

He's set to speak to the City Club in Cleveland on Thursday, and headline a fundraiser for GOP Rep. Jim Renacci (Reh-NAY-see), a gubernatorial candidate with ties to Trump.

Last week, Lewandowski accompanied Trump to a rally in Youngstown, Ohio.

Lewandowski's also working in the influence industry.