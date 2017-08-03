Local NAACP pushes back against Missouri travel advisory

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — A St. Louis-area branch of the NAACP is pushing back against an advisory supported by state and national NAACP members that urges caution while travelling in Missouri.

The Missouri NAACP issued the advisory in June to warn travellers to be careful because of what it called a danger that civil rights won't be respected, and national delegates also voted in favour of it. The advisory cites a new law to make it more difficult to sue for housing or employment discrimination, among other things.