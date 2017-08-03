Mexican priest dies 3 months after knife attack

MEXICO CITY — Mexican Cardinal Norberto Rivera says a priest who was wounded in a knife attack in May has died.

Rivera wrote in his Twitter account Thursday that "I ask the God of Life that he have Father Miguel Machorro in his presence."

Machorro was stabbed by an apparently deranged man inside Mexico City's cathedral on May 15.

The priest had been under treatment ever since. He was the fourth priest killed this year in Mexico.

In July a priest was killed in the state of Mexico, apparently by an employee who robbed him. Two priests in Tijuana and Mexico City were also wounded in stabbings this year.