Mexico City's new double-decker buses don't fit everywhere

Mexico City bus drivers have discovered the hard way that their new double-decker buses don't fit everywhere in the city.

A driver damaged the top of his bus by driving it into a station whose roof was too low to clear the vehicle.

The city received the new, British-built, London-style red buses just last week, and they are still conducting test runs.

But the buses are only able to run on a few lines of Mexico City's confined-lane Metrobus routes. The director of the Metrobus system says the driver involved in Wednesday's accident took an unauthorized shortcut on another route.