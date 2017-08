NY Jets owner, former Sen. Hutchison confirmed as diplomats

WASHINGTON — The Senate has confirmed New York Jets owner Woody Johnson to be the U.S. ambassador to the United Kingdom and former Texas GOP Sen. Kay Bailey Hutchison to be ambassador to NATO.

The votes came as the Senate cleared the deck of dozens of nominees as it recessed for August.

Johnson raised money for Trump's presidential campaign and donated $1 million to Trump's inaugural committee. He is chairman and CEO of The Johnson Co., a private asset management firm in New York. He has owned the National Football League team since 2000.

Hutchison served in the Senate for 20 years, retiring in 2013.