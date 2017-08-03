Official says car bomber rams Afghan security post, 2 dead

KANDAHAR, Afghanistan — A police official says a suicide bomber rammed his explosives-laden car into an Afghan National Police outpost in southern Helmand killing two police and wounding another two.

Gareshk District Police Chief Ismail Khan Khopalwaq said the attack Thursday evening happened in his district, the scene of heavy fighting in recent weeks between Afghan National Security Forces, aided by U.S. air support, and the Taliban, who control roughly 80 per cent of Helmand province.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for Thursday's attack but the Taliban are suspected.