Police: Man smothered 11-year-old while trying to rape her

NORWICH, N.Y. — Police say a New York man smothered an 11-year-old girl while trying to rape her at his rural home.

A felony complaint filed in Chenango County Court accuses 36-year-old James Brower of intentionally killing Jacelyn O'Connor early Sunday.

Brower was arraigned on a first-degree murder charge Thursday and sent to the county jail without bail. He asked for a public defender to represent him.

He's due back in court on Tuesday.

District Attorney Joseph McBride said Jacelyn was the half sister of Brower's two sons. She lived in Morris in neighbouring Otsego County.

State police troopers found the child dead Sunday in Brower's home in Norwich. Brower was arrested Tuesday.