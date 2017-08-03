Polygamous leader's alleged memory loss could delay trial

SALT LAKE CITY — The attorney for a polygamous sect leader caught recently after a year on the run says Lyle Jeffs is likely competent to stand trial, but that a neurological exam is needed to determine if a pair of past accidents left him with memory loss.

Lyle Jeffs' attorney Kathryn Nester said Thursday during a court hearing about her request to delay the September food stamp fraud trial that a jury should know if Jeffs has legitimate memory loss.

Federal prosecutor Robert Lund questioned why Jeffs' legal team never mentioned the alleged brain damage last year after he was arrested. Lund said several witnesses say Jeffs showed no signs of impairment as he led an alleged food stamp fraud scheme.