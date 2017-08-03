Puerto Rico gov vows to fight possible furloughs amid crisis

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Puerto Rico's governor is making a last-ditch effort to persuade a federal control board that furloughing tens of thousands of government workers would be an unnecessary blow to the U.S. territory's struggling economy.

Gov. Ricardo Rossello spoke at a Thursday news conference hours before the board that oversees the island's finances is scheduled to vote on whether to order furloughs and other measures to rein in spending by the debt-laden government, whose revenues have been strained by a 10-year recession.