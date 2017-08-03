Russia: Truce to go into effect in another Syria 'safe zone'

MOSCOW — Russia's Defence Ministry says a cease-fire has been agreed on in another of the four planned safe zones in war-torn Syria.

The ministry's spokesman, Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov, says the truce should go into effect at noon on Thursday in the rebel-held area north of the city of Homs.

Earlier, truces have already gone into effect in other areas of the four zones.

The truces are taking hold even as U.S.-backed Syrian opposition forces are battling to rout Islamic State militants from their self-declared capital of Raqqa.