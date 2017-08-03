Sessions, intelligence officials to announce leak crackdown

WASHINGTON — Federal law enforcement and intelligence officials are holding a news conference this week to discuss leaks of classified material.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions and his deputy, Rod Rosenstein, are discussing the issue on Friday at a Justice Department news conference.

They'll be joined by Dan Coats, the director of national intelligence, and William Evanina, the government's top counterintelligence executive.

President Donald Trump complained on Twitter last week that Sessions was "weak" when it comes to cracking down on leaks of classified information.