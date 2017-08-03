Siemens reports profit up, extends CEO's contract
FRANKFURT — Industrial equipment maker Siemens AG says net profit for the most recent quarter rose 7
Profit in the April-June period rose despite costs for the company's merger of its wind power business with Gamesa Corporacion Tecnologica SA.
Orders fell 6
Board Chairman Gerhard Cromme said Thursday that extending Kaeser's tenure would ensure continuity in the company's Vision 2020 program aimed at streamlining the company's structure and focusing it growing fields of business.
Siemens businesses include trains, power generation and transmission equipment, and medical imaging devices.