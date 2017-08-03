Source: Toyota, Mazda plan EV partnership, possible US plant

TOKYO — Japanese automakers Toyota Motor Corp. and Mazda Motor Corp. are partnering in electric vehicles with a deal that may lead to setting up an assembly plant in the U.S.

The Japanese Nikkei business daily reported Friday the agreement will include working toward setting up a U.S. joint-venture plant and co-operation on electric vehicle technology.

Toyota said in a statement that it plans to propose to its board a partnership with Mazda. It gave no further details.

A person briefed on the matter, who did not want to be identified because an official announcement hasn't been made, confirmed the partnership, but no details.