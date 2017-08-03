South Africa says national released by extremists in Mali

JOHANNESBURG — A South African man has been freed from captivity by Islamic extremists after being held hostage for six years in Mali and is now back home, South Africa's government announced Thursday.

Stephen McGown was released on Saturday. He was kidnapped in 2011 by al-Qaida's North Africa branch in Timbuktu, where he had been travelling as a tourist. He also has British citizenship.

South Africa's minister for international relations, Maite Nkoana-Mashabane, told reporters that the government does not pay ransom in hostage situations.

McGown had been the longest-held of a number of foreigners held by Islamic extremists in Mali, where a number of armed groups continue to roam the country's north. The extremists have made a fortune over the last decade abducting foreigners in the vast Sahel region and demanding enormous ransoms for their release.

McGown's release follows that of Swedish national Johan Gustafsson, who was freed in late June after being kidnapped in November 2011. Swedish officials at the time denied that a ransom had been paid, as other European governments have done in the past to secure the release of their citizens in the Sahel.

In early July, McGown was included in a proof-of-life video released by the al-Qaida-linked Nusrat al-Islam wal Muslimeen group in Mali. The video showed six foreign hostages shortly before French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in the West African country for an anti-terror summit.

"No genuine negotiations have begun to rescue your children," a narrator of the video said.

Earlier this year, McGown's mother, Beverley McGown, died after an illness.

Gift of the Givers, a South African charity, had tried to secure the release of McGown and Gustafsson since 2015, sending a negotiator into remote parts of Mali and Niger. "We have reached a dead end," Gift of the Givers said in a May 17 statement.

Extremists are still believed to be holding a Colombian nun taken from Mali, an Australian doctor and a Romanian man seized at different times in Burkina Faso, and an American who was working with a non-profit organization in Niger.

Islamic extremists seized control of Mali's north in 2012. While they were forced out of strongholds a year later by a French-led military intervention, jihadists continue to attack Malian and French soldiers and U.N. peacekeepers.

